Sticking to your nutrition goals in the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday is New Years Eve and the time for making New Years resolutions is upon us. A common New Years resolution for many is focusing on eating healthier. A local registered dietitian says eating healthier is where the focus should be instead of dieting.

It's about making goals and sticking to them says Mary Free Bed registered dietitian Jessi Holden. But being kind to yourself and your body is even more important.

"You don't have to go to extremes," Holden said. "You can include all foods, all food groups. You can do baked goods, you can have fresh produce, you can have canned and frozen.”

If you're making nutritional goals for the New Year, Holden says don't think about restrictions, rather think about modifying and adding nutritional benefits to your everyday meals.

She also says you have days and weeks to get started, you don't have to completely restrict yourself come New Years Day. She recommends taking on a healthier mindset when it comes to your relationship with food, because that's what will last way past January.

"We want people to not feel guilt, because guilt doesn't fuel sustainable habits," she said.

The things Holden says have worked for her clients is focusing on the two F's - flavor and fiber.

"Those two things are going to help you keep you satisfied full and energetic throughout the day," she said.

Making small, impactful changes to your diet is what's going to make your goals last.