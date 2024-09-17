Stick stories: Lost lumber history of Muskegon retold in ArtPrize entry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A curated collection of driftwood sits in the corner of a hotel lobby in downtown Grand Rapids. Smooth and strangely lifelike, the sticks recall a time in Michigan when lumber was king and Muskegon was its queen.

"I wished the wood could talk, because of the stories it could tell," said Rick Vuyst, the creator of Great Lakes Driftwood Creatures, an installation entered in ArtPrize and on display at the Homewood Suites by Hilton.

In the 1880s, Muskegon was a timber town. Nearly 50 sawmills sat on the shore of Muskegon Lake. At its peak in 1887, the city produced 665,000,000 board feet of lumber, resulting in underwater 'hills' of wood that piled up at the bottom of the lake, piles that grew larger upon the collapse of the industry before the turn of the century.

From the Collection of the Lakeshore Museum Center Unidentified Muskegon Booming Company men at the sorting grounds at the mouth of the Muskegon River, Muskegon, Michigan, 1885. The men are holding pike poles and are standing on slabs of wood and logs with logs in the main channel and in pens. From the back: Log sorting grounds of Muskegon Boom Company at mouth of Muskegon River. Here logs were sorted according to marks of owners on them and shunted into pens where they were chained together and sent on to coupling grounds on Muskegon Lake where tugs picked up rafts and towed logs to proper mills.

"They had a pretty poor business plan," Vuyst said. "If you cut down all the trees... you're out of business."

Over time, the scraps from this lost way of life — bits and pieces of buildings, dropped dunnage, docks and piers — returned to the surface and shore as drift lumber. Vuyst picked them up, often wading into cold water to collect. He cleaned off algae and calcium deposits with a rotary tool and let them dry in the sun.

From the Collection of the Lakeshore Museum Center Image of the Gow and Campbell sawmill, located at the foot of Center Street on Muskegon Lake, in North Muskegon, 1883. Lumber is stacked on land and along the waterfront. The shoreline is made up of woodchips and there is a raised walkway in the middle of the image leading to the mill. A lumber schooner is docked in front of the mill and in the background are North Muskegon houses. The mill commenced operations in 1881, cut 75,000 feet daily, 12 million feet annually, and employed 40 men. The mill was originally the Lewis Torrent mill.

Over time, he had enough to enter an exhibit into ArtPrize.

"I felt that I would be able to recycle them into something good," Vuyst said. “Maybe to some people, they would view it as litter or debris. I view it as beautiful drift lumber or driftwood."

Great Lakes Driftwood Creatures is separated into several sections. Tall, slender sticks comprise the 'Enchanted Driftwood Forest' while large, plate-shaped pieces have been placed into 'Something Fishy,' for example. A fan favorite so far, according to Vuyst, has been 'Birds on a Wire,' featuring a flock of flightless pieces of wood arranged on a metal pipe. Another piece has audiences split: Does it look like a triceratops or a buffalo?

The secret to seeing the installation as more than an assortment of sticks is imagination, and while Vuyst took up the task of picking up and polishing the driftwood, "nature," he says, did the rest of the work.

"No question, nature is a great sculptor," Vuyst said.

Today, Muskegon Lake is much cleaner than it was when lumber ruled the lakeshore. As Vuyst has "recycled" the remnants of this former industry into a piece of art, he says somthing similar is happening in the city: "A metamorphosis," he said, "The cleanup of Muskegon Lake, the interest in restoration has been great for me to watch."

