GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has teamed up with the Department of Attorney General in offering restoration of residents’ suspended driver’s licenses at a Grand Rapids clinic.

We’re told new revisions in state law allow for eligible residents to have their licenses restored.

The Grand Rapids clinic is scheduled to take place Thursday, May 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ.

