State Civil Rights Commission wants to hear about housing discrimination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Representatives from the Michigan Civil Rights Commission (MCRC) were in Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon to get a better handle on the types of housing discrimination people are facing here in West Michigan.

This is the third of four hearings being held across the state.

The goal of the events are to establish what resources the state needs to bring to the table to benefit all Michiganders struggling to find more adequate housing.

“We have the same issues all across the state,” says MCRC Chair Gloria Lara. “A lot of these issues are the same whether you're in an urban environment, in a suburban environment, or out in the rural environment.”

A panel sat inside southeast Grand Rapids’ Center for Community Transformation while anyone wishing to share was invited to the microphone.

Speakers included anyone who was up against potential discrimination, and those who work day to day with those who struggle.

“Discrimination in housing is seldom straightforward," a speaker explained.

"Sometimes discrimination comes in the form of a policy that may seem neutral, but has a devastating effect on a community.”

Much of the discussion focused on discrimination based on disability, parental status, race and criminal background.

“Discrimination within the criminal legal system carries over into the community as people are released from incarceration and then shut out of housing,” another said.

The commission already held sessions in Detroit and Flint.

“Every person in the state is entitled to have a home… access to fair housing,” says Lara.

The MCRC will take everything they’ve learned across the state and present their findings June 12 at a civil rights summit in Detroit.

If you are interested in following the commission’s findings, you can visit their website HERE.

You can file a discrimination complaint with the state department HERE.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube