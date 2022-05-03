Start Garden launches competition for business startups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Business startups, take note! A Grand Rapids company devoted to helping fledgling businesses flourish has launched its The 100 competition for a fourth time.

Ten winners will receive $20,000 toward launching their new businesses, Start Garden says.

To enter, film a 100-second video with an explanation of a business idea and submit it to 100.startgarden.com by Monday, July 11. We’re told videos will not be shared publicly.

Start Garden says 100 finalists will each be given $1,000 in July. Those finalists will give a presentation at 2022 Demo Day on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Ten winners will receive $20,000 that same day.

We’re also told a high school student or team will receive $5,000 in a separate category for high schoolers.

“When we designed the Start Garden 100, our goal was to make it a genuine opportunity for anyone from any neighborhood in Michigan,” says Co-Director Paul Moore. “Not to mention, it’s literally the easiest $1,000 an entrepreneur can get to play with an idea.”

Start Garden says they received 650 entries in last year’s competition.

