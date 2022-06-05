St. James Church in Grand Rapids to hold last service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — St. James Church will hold its last service on Tuesday, according to the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

In a letter to the community, Very Reverend Ronald Hutchinson cited factors in the decision to close the longtime church, including declining attendance and financial costs.

Diocese of Grand Rapids

St. James’ last mass will be on Tuesday, June 7 at 11 a.m., and the public is welcome to attend.

The diocese says the property will go up for sale the next day.

The Basilica of St. Adalbert and St. Mary Parish will remain open to the public for worship.

“It is very sad to acknowledge this reality, however, I remain committed to doing everything in my power as your pastor to continue developing thriving faith communities at the Basilica of St. Adalbert and at St. Mary Parish over the coming years,” said Very Reverend Hutchinson.

