St. Cecilia Music Center hopes to bring back live audiences for 2021-22 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — St. Cecilia Music Center announced on Monday its 2021-22 concert season, hoping to bring live audiences back to Royce Auditorium.

The concert series is planned for October 2021 through May 2022, with more than 15 performances by jazz, folk and chamber music artists planned for the center’s 138th season, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled and thankful to begin again in 2021-2022 with live concerts featuring most of the artist who were scheduled to appear this past season and had to be sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cathy Holbrook, executive and artistic director at SCMC. “These great artists are looking forward to getting back out on tour to perform in front of live audiences and to bring music back to concert stages in the U.S. and worldwide. We are looking forward to this new season, especially in light of the inability to host live audiences within our beautiful hall last season.”

Concerts for the 2021-22 season will include three “Spectacular Jazz Series” events, three “Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Series” performances, six “Acoustic Café Folk Series” evenings of music and a new, first-ever jazz festival in February 2022 titled “WinterFest” featuring Christian McBride and Friends.

Among the performances will be “From Prague to Vienna” on Nov. 18, which should have been performed in April 2020 but had been canceled because of the pandemic.

Read the full season schedule below:

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Series

“From Prague to Vienna”– November 18, 2021

“Romantic Perspectives”– January 27, 2022

“The Jazz Effect”– March 31, 2022

Spectacular Jazz Series

Joshua Redman – January 20, 2022

Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap – March 10, 2022

Delfeayo Marsaliswith the Uptown Jazz Orchestra – April 14, 2022

SCMC Winterfest Jazz Festival

Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer – February 24, 2021

Christian McBride Trio featuring guest singerCyrille Aimée – February 25, 2021

Christian McBride andInside Straight – February 26, 2021

Acoustic Cafe Folk Series

Sam Bush – October 6, 2021

Rodney Crowell – November 12, 2021

Leo Kottke – November 19, 2021

The Milk Carton Kids – December 2, 2021

Watkins Family Hour – December 16, 2021

Shawn Colvin – May 12, 2022

One Summer Acoustic Cafe Folk Series Concert currently planned as a stand-alone concert will feature Marc Cohn appearing on August 21, 2021 – tickets are currently available.

Subscription tickets are currently on sale.

Individual tickets for each concert will go on sale June 1.