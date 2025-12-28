Sports memorabilia from Grand Rapids' historic Sullivan Field now on display at public museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A collection of sports memorabilia with ties to Sullivan Field — formerly known as Valley Field — is now on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum as the historic baseball park continues to await its eventual restoration.

What's on display?



A trio of jerseys from former baseball teams that once played at Sullivan Field, including the Girodat Carvers, named after the first female undertaker in the state of Michigan

A national championship trophy from the National Baseball Congress, won by the Grand Rapids Sullivans

An individual trophy and a baseball glove worn by a player on Dutch Kraft Paints, the first championship team at Valley Field

A pair of life-size cut-outs of players on the Grand Rapids Black Sox, a legendary black baseball team from the segregation era of baseball

A timeline of the park's history

A list of major leaguers who have played at the park

Additional artifacts and photos

What's the latest on the restoration of Sullivan Field?

According to the Vice President of Fans of Valley Field, Paul Soltysiak, construction at Sullivan Field should pick back up "very soon" and will likely be complete in around a year's time.

In 2023, the nonprofit broke ground on the project, which will include upgrades to park's roof and grandstands, a new entrance, ticket booth, covered pavilion, museum and more.

After a delay in construction due to wood rot in the grandstands, Soltysiak says he's "very anxious" for it to resume.

"We need to save places like this," he said to FOX 17 on Tuesday. "It's one of the few remaining wooden grandstand ballparks in the country."

"The city has been great working with us," he said. "[Sullivan Field] is a gem."

How can I support the restoration?

A campaign where supporters of Sullivan Field can pay to engrave their name on a brick at the ballpark is currently raising money for the restoration, whose costs are more than $5 million.

For more information, click here.

