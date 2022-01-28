Spectrum Health receives $25K grant for cancer care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Spectrum Health Foundation has been given a $25,000 grant to make care access easier for cancer patients.

The grant, awarded by the American Cancer Society, will cover lodging costs for patients who travel far to receive care in Grand Rapids, Spectrum Health says.

“A cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming,” says Emily Mumford with the Spectrum Health Cancer Program. “The ACS grant means our patients won’t have to worry about the cost of lodging. Patients have been relieved and grateful to know that this is one less thing they must be concerned about.”

The grant is estimated to benefit roughly 350 patients.

