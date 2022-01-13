Spectrum Health investing $151 million to expand outpatient care services in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health is investing $151 million to expand outpatient care services in West Michigan.

Spectrum Health announced the new building projects Thursday afternoon.

According to Spectrum Health, the new building projects will benefit patients with more convenient access to primary and specialty care close to home.

One of the projects includes building a new 11-story ambulatory care building in downtown Grand Rapids that will allow Spectrum to continue advancing education, research and clinical excellence in one location on Medical Mile. The new facility will also include a simulation center to train and educate physicians by utilizing applied experiential learning and hands-on innovative technology. The new building is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

Spectrum Health is also planning to build a new Rural Health Clinic for the Lakeview community. The new facility will relocate the Lakeview Family Medicine practice, outpatient rehabilitation and walk-in clinic from their current location. The new Rural Health clinic is expected to open in spring 2023.

The final building project is a new 33,000 square foot building to house the Big Rapids Family Medicine clinic, the first Spectrum Health Urgent Care in the area, outpatient rehabilitation, occupational health and other ancillary services. The new Big Rapids Primary Care building is expected to open in the spring of 2023.

“We have listened to our community in prioritizing these building projects to improve access to exceptional care. We thank the physicians and community members who have helped develop these plans,” said Darryl Elmouchi, MD, president, Spectrum Health West Michigan.