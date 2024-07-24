SpartanNash apologizes for downtown Grand Rapids fireworks, offers store discounts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People in and near downtown Grand Rapids were surprised to see fireworks light up the late-evening sky Tuesday.

SpartanNash tells FOX 17 they were behind the display, explaining they were celebrating the 120th anniversary of their "Our Family" brand. It was part of their 2024 Food Solutions Expo.

A representative shared the following statement from the company:

"We offer our apologies for any disturbance last night with the fireworks. SpartanNash was celebrating the 120th anniversary of the Our Family® brand products at our annual Food Solutions Expo, which brings nearly 2,000 independent grocery store owners and food suppliers from across the country to Grand Rapids. We recognize that we should have provided advance notice to nearby residents, and we’re sorry for any inconvenience or concern the fireworks caused. As a gesture of goodwill and in celebration of all things grocery this week, we want to offer Grand Rapids residents a 10% discount to be used online for our local stores (Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods & Ada Fresh Market). Simply go to the website for your preferred store, shop online, and enter the promo code FIREWORKS at checkout. (The code is good for one customer use through next Saturday, Aug. 3; excludes alcohol, tobacco and other restricted items.) SpartanNash is proud and grateful to call Grand Rapids our home and show off the city to our guests this week!"

The company says they are offering 10% discounts online for shoppers who use promo code FIREWORKS at Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Ada Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods. The offer lasts through Aug. 3.

