Southwest Middle-High School Bilingual Academy holds 1st graduation ceremony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Southwest Middle-High School Bilingual Academy held its first graduation ceremony Tuesday.

Fifty-five seniors graduated. The school first opened its doors to seventh through ninth graders in January 2021. Students rotated classes taught entirely in Spanish or English.

“...My parents' sacrifice and decision to leave everything in their country has been my greatest inspiration to be successful in life,” says valedictorian Maite Reyes. “However, the greatest gift I have is having the presence of my mother."

Each graduate earned a seal of biliteracy from the state of Michigan's Department of Education.

We at FOX 17 wish to offer graduates our felicidades -- or "congratulations."

