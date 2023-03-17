Soon-to-be Spartan MDs celebrate ‘Match Day’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday was a big day for Michigan State University students!

Not only did the Spartans defeat USC in the NCAA Tournament, but also dozens of soon-to-be Spartan MDs learned what their next step will be.

70 fourth-year medical students at MSU College of Human Medicine’s Grand Rapids campus opened their “Match Day” letters at noon Friday.

“Match Day is a culmination of all of our work here in medical school and at the end of four years, you apply and interview for residency. You rank a list of all the programs that you interviewed with, and the programs also rank the applicants, and then it goes into an algorithm that matches you based on your rank,” Lexi Kelter, who was matched with the University of Michigan, explained. “We don’t know where we’re going to be at until today, so we just all found out where we’ll be spending our residency.”

“I’m honored. I’m humbled. I’m…words cannot explain this moment,” Audrey Ogendi, who was matched with Johns Hopkins, told FOX 17 Friday. “I think there’s a Higher Power opening doors maybe…I’m completely humbled.”

“Big day of my life, made a dream become a reality, lot of work, lot of support from family, you know, [I] wouldn’t be here without them, so just happy to see it all come full circle,” Gabriel Augustin, who was matched with Henry Ford Detroit, added.

