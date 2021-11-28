Watch
Snowy weather leads to flight delays at Gerald R. Ford Int’l Airport

FILE PHOTO
Gerald R. Ford International Airport
Posted at 8:45 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 20:45:43-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Passengers incurred flight delays due to snowy weather at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Saturday.

Spokesperson Mary Ann Sabo tells us five departures were delayed as snow fell across West Michigan, adding maintenance personnel are fully staffed and are actively working to clear away fallen snow from the airport’s runways.

Sabo’s full statement reads:

"The majority of our flights have been running on time or early throughout this long holiday weekend. Today’s snowfall necessitated slight delays for five departing flights this evening. Our maintenance crews are fully staffed and working as quickly and safely as possible to remove snow from the runways. This is being done in conjunction with our airline partners, who are responsible for de-icing operations to ensure all travelers can be en route as quickly as possible."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
