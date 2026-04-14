GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The new Acisure Amphitheater is gearing up for its opening date in just about a month in Grand Rapids.

Plastic still covers many of the seats after being installed in March of this year.

Pioneer Construction VP Scott Veine gave the local media a tour of the project his team has spent years making a reality.

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"It’s a once-in-a-lifetime career, career project, and it's been fantastic," Veine said. "The views back to the stage are just fantastic. Like, doesn't really matter where you're at.”

Colin DeKraker was one of the more than 1,200 workers who made the amphitheater possible. DeKraker and his team completed much of the woodwork for the project.

"May of 2024 was the first day on site, and then been here ever since," DeKraker said. "To see it all come together and see what the future will hold of this place is super cool to be a part of it.”

Sneak peek tour: What to expect when visiting the new amphitheater

The future of the venue includes a packed schedule of artists set to take center stage.

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"Allows the artist, to have the biggest production possible. So you can have everything from themselves to a symphony up here. It allows them to make it as intimate as they want to," Veine said.

Concession stands are strategically placed stage right and stage left, giving visitors a chance to grab food and beverages without missing any part of the act.

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"No matter where you're at here, you're going to hear, you're going to be within eye shot of the stage, and you're going to be within sound shot of the stage. You're never leaving the venue for food and beverage, and when you do, you still see the you still see the concert," Veine said.

The amphitheater also features exclusive areas for artists and VIPs, including a private VIP balcony overlooking the venue, several green rooms, and an artist lounge with a private deck.

"They have an outdoor rooftop plaza, where they can actually go out, if they want to get into the Market Street Plaza and mingle from a bird's eye view, they can feel free to do that as well," Veine said.

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The new venue is expected to provide entertainment for many years to come.

"Long list of shows, in fact, maybe so many that it's going to really clog up your social calendar, which is a good problem to have lots of options, comedy, music, other activities will take place here as well," Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood said.

Lionel Richie is set to perform the inaugural concert on May 15. There’s a free community event on May 16, where many local artists are expected to perform.

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