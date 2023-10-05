Slows Bar-B-Q location in Grand Rapids set to permanently close on Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Slows Bar-B-Q has announced that it will close its Grand Rapids location in the Downtown Market. The restaurant is scheduled to close operations on Sunday.

The decision to close the GR location was made due to the restaurant never fully recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite closing the restaurant on Sunday, Slows Bar-B-Q will continue to honor booked catering events at the Downtown Market through the end of 2023.

In a post on the Slows-Bar-B-Q Grand Rapids Facebook page, the restaurant wrote, “The Downtown Market has been an ideal partner during these past eight years, and we appreciate their confidence in the work of the Slows team, as well as the Market’s investment in our business.”

Although the Grand Rapids location is closing, all Slows Bar-B-Q restaurants in the Detroit area will remain open.

The Slows Bar-B-Q in the Downtown Market will close on Sunday. The full Facebook post from the restaurant can be found below:

