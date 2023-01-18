Sip Shine distillery notches top marks for whiskey and cocktails

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids-based distillery entered a number of cocktails and whiskey beverages in a double-blind tasting competition- and won big.

Sip Shine, LLC racked up twelve medals for its brand cocktails at the Fourth Annual PR%F (proof) Awards Spirits, Wine & Beverage competition.

The winners were announced in the January edition of PR%F the Magazine, after judges sampled hundreds of entries in the November competition.

Coming from 18 different states, PR&F the Magazine selected judges who work as buyers for restaurants, bars, casinos, grocery stores, resorts, cruise ships, and more.

Sip Shine's beverages rose to the top and scored two silver and four gold medals in the "Masked" competition, a double-blind tasting, and six silver medals in the "Unmasked" competition, which graded beverages based on taste as well as logo, price, theme, and art design.

The Sip Shine beverages that were recognized are:

Masked

• Kyodie Whiskey – Peach – Gold Award

• Kyodie Whiskey – Ravin’ Apple – Gold Award

• Sip Shine – Razz-Berry Shineade – Gold Award

• Sip Shine – Shine Berry Sweet Tea – Gold Award

• Sip Shine – Arnold Shiner – Silver Award

• Sip Shine – Watermelon Chillade – Silver Award

Unmasked

• Kyodie Whiskey – Peach – Silver Award

• Kyodie Whiskey – Ravin’ Apple – Silver Award

• Sip Shine – Arnold Shiner – Silver Award

• Sip Shine – Razz-Berry Shineade – Silver Award

• Sip Shine – Shine Berry Sweet Tea – Silver Award

• Sip Shine – Watermelon Chillade – Silver Award

