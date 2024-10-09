Silent Observer increases reward for answers in Amillier Penn case to $10,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The reward amount leading investigators to Amillier Penn’s killer has increased again, this time to $10,000.

Penn was 15 years old when he was shot and killed June 1. He was playing football with friends in southeast Grand Rapids when an unknown gunman chased Penn and murdered him near Umatilla Street and Madison Avenue, authorities say.

FOX 17 spoke with friends and family who created a makeshift memorial for Penn nearby. They encourage others to speak up if they know anything.

Those with knowledge related to Penn’s murder are encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer.

Grand Rapids Family of Amillier Penn, police walk to end gun violence in Grand Rapids Sam Landstra

