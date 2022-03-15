Silent Observer highlighting 50 cases leading up to 50th anniversary celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Silent Observer will be highlighting 50 cases they hope the community will be able to provide information on to help solve crimes leading up to its 50th anniversary celebration on May 25.

The organization says the purpose of its initiative is twofold: to assist police and the community in the solution of crime which could potentially prevent more crimes from occurring and to help victims of crime see justice and feel closure.

Silent Observer provides a safe and anonymous way to report information that can help solve crimes.

Tuesday, Silent Observer kicked off its initiative by highlighting the case of Arthur Brown.

Brown was found dead from a gunshot wound at the BP Gas Station on Madison Avenue SE on June 25, 2021.

Video obtained by Grand Rapids police shows two suspects walking up to Brown’s vehicle from the north along the sidewalk of Madison Avenue SE.

According to police, the suspects approached Brown’s vehicle and fired shots before taking off.

One of the suspects is described as a tall Black man in a white t-shirt, black pants and a black ski mask. The other suspect is described as a skinny Black man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and possibly wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about who killed Brown is asked to submit a tip to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online.

Silent Observer says a cash reward is being offered in the case.