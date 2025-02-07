Signs (ups) of summer: Registration open for Van Andel Institute camps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether you need 1 day of care or 4, if you’re looking to help your kid avoid the summer slide with engaging and educational camps, it’s time to check out what the Van Andel Institute (VAI) has to offer.

Van Andel Intitute

VAI holds summer STEM camps for grades K-12 full of interactive investigations into the world around them.

Creepy Crawly Bug Camp? Check.

Designing a Zoo in Grade 2? Check.

Futureville? Mars Code Academy? Secret Life of the River? Comparative Dissection Journey?

Checkity-check-checker-check!

Van Andel Institute

Each camp is geared for your student’s age and aimed at keeping young minds ready for the future!

Find out more and register for camps at the VAI website.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube