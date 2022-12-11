Signing Santa stops in Grand Rapids to visit deaf and hard of hearing children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sitting on Santa’s lap and telling him what you want for Christmas is every kid's dream. But, it's not always easy for those who are deaf and hard of hearing.

“As deaf people, our children go to the mall to try to communicate with Santa there, and there's a lack of communication,” said Rowan O’Doughtery, board president of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services.

Saturday, a signing Santa stopped in Grand Rapids to make those dreams come true.

“It's an opportunity for children to come and chat and sign language with Santa,” said O’Dougherty.

The kids were able to tell him exactly what they wanted for Christmas, with Santa understanding every bit and adding them to his list.

Marie DeRegnaucourt brought her kids out to experience all the fun.

“I wanted to bring my girls so that they can experience what they have to offer,” said DeRegnaucourt. “They are both learning sign language and so it's really, really important for them to meet people in the community.”

She’s an American Sign Language teacher and believes events like this helps the kids feel included.

“I can't really speak for them, but I know that for the kids I know that have experienced events like this, they feel seen; they feel understood, and so it's really important that all kids feel the same way during Christmas,” explained DeRegnaucourt.

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services — or DHHS — started hosting events like this more than 10 years ago. During the first event, less than 20 children came out. Today more than 80 kids showed up.

DHHS receives very little funding from the state and none from the government. Today's Signing Santa event was mostly funded by donors and private donations.

If you’d like to donate to DHHS, you can do so here.

