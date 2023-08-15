Sheriff: Wanted man arrested after hitting ambulance, hurting paramedics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police arrested a man who the Kent County Sheriff’s Office says hit two vehicles— including an ambulance— and tried to get away.

Deputies tried to pull over a car around noon Tuesday near Cedar Street and Clancy Avenue in Grand Rapids, but the driver took off.

They say the suspect, a 30-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was wanted on a felony warrant.

However, the sheriff’s office says deputies called off the traffic stop and chase right away because of how the suspect was driving.

Deputies say a little while later, the suspect sideswiped another vehicle before crashing into an American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance at the intersection of Leonard Street and Scribner Avenue.

Deputies say the man was trying to drive away from the crash when they got there, but police surrounded him and fired a pepperball gun into his car.

They say that’s when the man complied with their commands and finally got out of the car.

He was arrested, evaluated at the hospital and taken to jail.

Two AMR paramedics were hurt in the crash. Both were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The driver of the car that got sideswiped did not get hurt.

