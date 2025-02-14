‘She had real fear that he was going to kill her’: How detectives tracked down homicide suspect in New Mexico

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The boyfriend of 61-year-old Aleta Lung, whose body was discovered in her Grand Rapids apartment Wednesday, was arrested by police in New Mexico. Charges have been authorized in Kent County for his alleged involvement in her death.

Family of Aleta said in a statement to FOX 17 Friday afternoon that they have been left feeling “completely shattered.” They explained that Aleta’s youngest son and daughter are now without parents, after losing their father back in 2016.

Scripps Photo of Aleta Lung, 61, provided by her family

Randy Buckner, 47, was arrested Thursday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, more than 1,400 miles away from the crime scene.

"We were working against the clock," explained Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

Investigators were alerted to the disturbing scene at Lung’s apartment on Haleh Circle SE after family got inside the unit.

"Family members hadn't seen her in a few days, and when they contacted [apartment] management, they let them into the apartment, where they found her body,” Chief Winstrom said.

The police department sprang into action, quickly identifying Buckner as a suspect and alerting law enforcement agencies nationwide.

“One of the things we learned quickly from her loved ones was that Aleta never lent her car to anyone, and the keys were missing. The car was missing," Chief Winstrom explained.

Buckner was arrested in New Mexico on a felony count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Authorities in Kent County are now working to extradite him back to Michigan to face charges related to Aleta’s killing.

"Because he's physically in New Mexico, they have first choice at proceeding with their charges before we have the opportunity to bring him back to Michigan," said Audra Blodgett, assistant prosecuting attorney for the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

The extradition process could take several months, with Buckner having the option to agree to return to Michigan voluntarily or fight extradition.

"If he does not want to voluntarily return to our state, then we have to do quite a bit of paperwork with the government, the governor's office, to process him into the state of Michigan," Blodgett explained.

Chief Winstrom expressed frustration Friday that Buckner's history of domestic violence was not addressed earlier, citing a previous incident where Buckner was arrested for hitting Lung.

“There had been a case where we arrested him for hitting her, and I know she informed the officers at the time that she had real fear that he was going to kill her,” he said.

"Unfortunately, I don't think that was followed through in the court process, which happens all too often in domestic violence situations.”

Scripps/ Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Booking photo of Randy Buckner, 47

Winstrom emphasized the importance of taking domestic violence seriously, highlighting the resources available to victims.

"There are so many people out there looking to help: the YWCA, Safe Haven, the police department – we have wonderful victim advocacy," he said.

As the community grapples with the tragedy, authorities are working to ensure that some form of justice is served.

"We'll know that it could have been avoided," Chief Winstrom said, reflecting on the case.

"These domestic violence offenders, they do it over and over and over. It's sort of like a way of life for them."

The investigation is ongoing, with detectives set to travel to New Mexico to process the vehicle and collect evidence.

Buckner's extradition is expected to be a lengthy process, but authorities are determined that he will face criminal prosecution in the death of Aleta Lung.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is available.

The Kent County Domestic Violence Action Network is a group of community partners working together to provide victims with a wide range of services.

Those who are or have experienced relationship abuse, sexual assault, sexual or labor trafficking, dating violence, stalking, or young people who have witnessed domestic violence can access a number of supportive resources, including safety planning.

You can also contact 211, the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233, the Grand Rapids Police Department, or your local law enforcement agency.

