Send holiday cheer to veterans in Grand Rapids this season

LANSING, Mich. — Want to make the season bright for veterans this year? Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) is collecting money and donations.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, send a check to 2950 Monroe Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 with “Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids” as the recipient. On the memo line, write “Charitable Support Fund.” This will go toward boosting veterans’ quality of life, MVH says.

We’re told donations in the form of snacks, postage stamps, Go!Bus ADA tickets and adult fishing poles (limited to four) will be also be accepted. To schedule a drop-off, connect with Volunteer and Donations Coordinator Gretchen Muir by calling 616-840-3001 or sending an email to muirg@michigan.gov.

Alternatively, requested items may be purchased via the Grand Rapids home’s Amazon wish list.

View MVH’s flyer below for more information:

Dec 24 GR Wishlist by WXMI on Scribd

