Season of Giving Blood Drive offering a different kind of gift exchange

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s the greatest gift you can give; life-saving blood— and today you can get a little back, too!

From noon until 5:15 p.m. December 28 all who donate at the Versiti Blood Season of Giving Blood Drive at Celebration Cinema North will get a $20 e-gift card, a coupon for a free buntlette cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and an entry into a raffle for a chance to win a refillable popcorn bucket and a $50 gift card from Celebration Cinema.

Blood donations decrease in winter months as people are less able to get out and give, meaning patients may not have what they need to fight chronic illnesses like cancer or survive emergencies.

Your gift can save lives, so make an appointment, head to the theater, and roll up your sleeves!