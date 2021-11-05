School of Rock's unique brand of music education is coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In just a few months' time there will be a new option for not only learning a new musical instrument but also for learning how to rock.

School of Rock Grand Rapids is set to open near Breton Village on Grand Rapids' southeast side sometime in late December.

Gwen Bultema and her husband decided to look into buying into the School of Rock franchisee network at the start of the year. It's been quite a process to get to where they are now, but there is already the shape of a massive guitar taking shape on the exterior of their building.

”It's not a musical venue, but we wanted to kind of give students that impression," Bultema said Friday.

“We wanted to be able to kind of create not only a music education program but a place where people can hang out and feel at home.”

The facility won't look much like your typical music shop where lessons have traditionally be held, and it operates in a format meant to keep students excited about what they're doing and engaged with the techniques they are learning together.

“Our cornerstone class would be a one-on-one kind of lesson with an instructor, and then later in the week, you would do a performance-based kind of group class,” Bultema said.

“That's where you've got somebody on drums and bass and vocals, and you're learning together, and you're singing songs.”

Eventually the student musical groups will even get the chance to perform at local music venues in the area.

"We're really looking forward to kind of cultivating relationships with local venues and having our kids open for some of the bands that are coming into town," Bultema said.

The program is aimed at kids, teens and young adults, but any age is welcome. School of Rock specializes in working with students of all different skill levels.

