School bus involved, person hurt in morning crash, 131 snarled at Hall

MDOT // FOX 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is learning of a crash involving a school bus on Southbound 131 near the Hall St exit. Traffic is still flowing through and initial reports say no kids were on board at the time, but one person was seriously injured, say Michigan State Police.

