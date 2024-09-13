School bus involved, person hurt in morning crash, 131 snarled at Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is learning of a crash involving a school bus on Southbound 131 near the Hall St exit. Traffic is still flowing through and initial reports say no kids were on board at the time, but one person was seriously injured, say Michigan State Police.

Grand Rapids Post troopers are investigating a car vs school bus serious injury crash on S/B US-131 north of Burton. There were no children on the bus. Four individuals were transported to the hospital. Details are limited at this time but updates will be posted @MSPWestMI as… pic.twitter.com/lZhP3Yo35w — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) September 13, 2024