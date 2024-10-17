SAVING GREEN BY GOING GREEN: Grand Rapids launches DART GR carshare program

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. — Going "green" while saving "green'"is considered by many to be an attractive combination.

There's no downside when money can be saved while being more environmentally friendly and ecologically responsible.

The city of Grand Rapids' Mobile GR Department is launching a new electric vehicle (EV) program that will offer residents and visitors the opportunity to do all of the above while also eliminating the barrier of car ownership for short-term transportation needs.

It's called "DART GR CarShare," which is an acronym for (D)rive (AR)ound (GR)and Rapids.

"It's a program that we've talked about for years," said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss during a news conference Thursday. "We talked about how do we continue to provide mobility options for people in our city to meet their needs wherever they may be?"

The program is available to both Grand Rapids residents and visitors to the community. The rental fee is just $5 per hour or $50 a day.

"Maybe you only have one car in your family, your car is in the shop or you don't have a car at all," added Mayor Bliss. "We will have these cars in all three of our wards and they'll be available to the community when they need them."

Here's how it works. First, you'll need to download the MDO CarShare app on Google Play or the Apple App Store. You won't have to worry about any credit checks. Just a debit or credit card is required. Users cannot have alcohol-related convictions on their record.

"Your phone will basically become the keys to your car, " said Creighton Randall, Mobility Development CEO. "You can book the car while standing next to it or you can be thinking well in advance about maybe a doctor's appointment or something you need to book out a month from now."

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington got to take a spin in one of the EV cars Thursday and says he's looking forward to seeing how the community reacts to this new affordable transportation solution.

"These electric vehicles will be available not just in the central core of our city but all around the community," said Washington.

Grand Rapids has become the fourth city in Michigan to adopt this CarShare program, joining Detroit, Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo.

Dart GR CarShare is available to use now.

