Save a Life a Day holds 10th annual Christmas toy giveaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A raffle giving parents free presents like televisions and vacuum cleaners was held in Grand Rapids on Friday.

Save a Life a Day hosted the organization’s 10th annual Christmas Give Back for the Community at Gerald R. Ford Middle School.

“It’s important to bring people together — community,” says organizer William McFadden. “We’re trying to unify our community, where we’re trying to show them that, ‘Hey, we need unity in our community.’ That’s what we’re trying to show, that we need unity; come together as one. And it’s good for Christmas, and good for Christmas for the young ones.”

McFadden says they donated items to five families and held other giveaways in the community.

Save a Life a Day has a drop-in location for young people who are seeking help or need after-school programs.

McFadden tells FOX 17 all young people are invited, adding it’s their goal to change their lives for the better.

