Saugatuck Brewing Company buying Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids is about to become part of Saugatuck Brewing Company.

Craft selections at Creston Brewery will be a mix of former Creston mainstays, along with current and seasonal releases from Saugatuck, a news release said.

“We are very excited to bring Creston into our family of pubs and look forward to serving the Creston neighborhood and the greater Grand Rapids area with a variety of craft beers,” said Ric Gillette, president and CEO of Saugatuck Brewing Company.

The purchase will be contingent on approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for the acquisition of all of Creston’s assets and licenses.

Saugatuck’s creative content director, Robert Antor, says he expects “smooth and timely approval” from the MLCC.

“COVID-19 obviously had devastating effects on the restaurant and brewery industry in Michigan, and it’s a tragedy that an up-and-coming brewery such as Creston had to permanently close its doors due to the impact,” Antor said. “With this acquisition, we hope to rekindle the community magic that Creston radiated and help it once again become a staple of the Grand Rapids area.”

Creston Brewery is expected to retain its name and atmosphere.