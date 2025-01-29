'Sanctuary status' discussed at Grand Rapids City Commission meeting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite not initially being on the agenda, the idea of becoming a “sanctuary city” was a key topic at Tuesday night’s Grand Rapids City Commission meeting.

Dozens of people discussed it during the public comment session.

“Overcoming barriers is possible, but this could all go away,” said one commenter. “Please make Grand Rapids a sanctuary city.”

“We’re in a time of uncertainty, and in this moment, it’s important to make sure we’re treating humans like humans and coming at this issue from a human perspective,” says commenter Austin.

“It’s not just a media stunt,” a woman said. “Make it mean something.”

The majority of people who spoke during Tuesday night's public comment period support Grand Rapids becoming a sanctuary city, many pointing to the fear they see in children.

“Recently lots of fear in schools — students aren’t able to be educated,” says commenter Anna. “Can’t even sit in classes because they’re so scared of family members being taken.”

Some in attendance spoke against the designation.

“This is not a moral issue,” says commenter Ryan. “We do not hate Hispanics, therefore we should not be anything close to a sanctuary city.”

This public comment comes after a press conference put on by immigrant rights activists urging Grand Rapids to declare itself a sanctuary city.

“The immigration system is built so that some people is welcome and some people is not,” says Gema Lowe, community organizer with Movimiento Cosecha Grand Rapids. “And that's not the fairness.”

“We’re asking for the city to be declared a sanctuary, and for the GRPD to in no way at all cooperate with ICE or any other law enforcement agencies for the apprehension, arrest, detention and deportation of immigrants,” says Jeff Smith, volunteer organizer with GR Rapid Response to ICE.

Becoming a sanctuary city was not a topic on the commission's agenda until requests were filed to consider a policy. City Manager Mark Washington gave an update on the police department's policy on interacting with undocumented immigrants — and ICE. He says GRPD focuses on safety, not status.

“We are not committing our resources to do things that are not in the highest priority of the city that Grand Rapids,” says Washington.

Mayor David LaGrand did note there are things that the commission can and can't do.

“We don't have an army,” says LaGrand. “We don't issue passports. We are not the state where this… we're a city.”

LaGrand did say it’s important to take action, when possible.

“This is the sentiment of the commission in general: We have an obligation to speak out on this issue and to speak out on it in moral terms, and to do everything in our power to respect, honor and support the members of our community who have built their lives here,” adds LaGrand. “But we also have to not give false hope.”

