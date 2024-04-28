‘Safety precaution’: GRPS playground closed after water main break, sinkhole

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A school playground in Grand Rapids closed Saturday because of a large sinkhole.

Grand Rapids Public Schools gave FOX 17 a copy of the letter it sent to Campus Elementary families.

The letter says the sinkhole emerged on the early childhood playground at Campus due to a break in the fire suppression line.

GRPS says most of the damage is outside, but four classrooms, the gymnasium and the cafeteria were also impacted.

The district hired an organization to help with emergency cleanup operations, and says its team is working tirelessly to make sure the building is safe and fully operational by Monday morning.

GRPS wants to stress that this incident did not affect drinking water, water for food preparation or bathroom facilities.

“As a safety precaution, the early childhood playground will remain closed until repairs are completed. To maintain the wellbeing of our scholars, we have fenced in the affected area and will [have] additional adult supervision during recess periods,” Campus Elementary Principal Yamaka Bracey wrote.

Principal Bracey added that the district will continue to inform Campus families, and any updates are expected before 6 p.m. Sunday.

