Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

City of GR working to reduce community violence

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 10:14:44-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force works to reduce violence in the City of Grand Rapids.

Now, they are launching another pitch and highlight night on Nov. 17 to get community input on better ways to to bring down violence.

"Non-profit organizations and individuals are eligible to submit an idea for SAFE funding. We'll fund up to three organizations up to $10,000. We'll fund up to two individuals with up to $1,000. Winners will use the funding to help promote SAFE recommendations," according to the City of Grand Rapids website.

The mission of the City of Grand Rapids is to improve the lives for everyone and they believe some of the best ideas to do so come from community members.

Asante Cain, assistant manager to the City of Grand Rapids says they've funded over $150,000 worth of projects through these pitch and highlight nights over the last few years.

The application deadline is Nov. 13.

The event will be held at from 6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. at Ottawa Hills High School located at 2055 Rosewood Ave SE Grand Rapids, Ml 49506.

To apply click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time