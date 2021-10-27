City of GR working to reduce community violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force works to reduce violence in the City of Grand Rapids.

Now, they are launching another pitch and highlight night on Nov. 17 to get community input on better ways to to bring down violence.

"Non-profit organizations and individuals are eligible to submit an idea for SAFE funding. We'll fund up to three organizations up to $10,000. We'll fund up to two individuals with up to $1,000. Winners will use the funding to help promote SAFE recommendations," according to the City of Grand Rapids website.

The mission of the City of Grand Rapids is to improve the lives for everyone and they believe some of the best ideas to do so come from community members.

Asante Cain, assistant manager to the City of Grand Rapids says they've funded over $150,000 worth of projects through these pitch and highlight nights over the last few years.

The application deadline is Nov. 13.

The event will be held at from 6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. at Ottawa Hills High School located at 2055 Rosewood Ave SE Grand Rapids, Ml 49506.