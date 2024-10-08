Safe Haven Ministries impacting community after grant money from Grand Rapids Safe Task Force

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids and its Safe Task Force is hosting its annual Pitch and Highlight Night, providing $10,000 for five winners to better the community. One of their first winners, in 2018, was Safe Haven Ministries.

Rachel Verwys, CEO of Safe Haven Ministries, aims to serve those experiencing domestic violence and human trafficking.

“We won't tolerate abuse and violence in our community,” Verwys said.

Safe Haven Ministries is a co-collaborator in the West Michigan Human Trafficking Coalition.

In 2025, Safe Haven Ministries will celebrate 35 years in business, currently open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also offer 24/7 response by phone, text, web or chat to those experiencing abuse, stalking, trafficking or violence of any kind.

“We’ll be there to answer your call and walk through with you what support you need,” Verwys said.

Safe Haven Ministries also provides safe shelter and support groups that meet weekly.

“You can learn and feel like there's someone who has resources and can direct you in the next step that you're looking for," Verwys said.

The difference they're making has led Safe Haven Ministries to being awarded the Enhanced Collaborative Model Grant.

Verwys explained, “We listened to our community; we listened to survivors and wrote an application to the federal government, and are receiving, combined over the next three years, $1.2 million in funding to increase our capacity to serve our community well.”

This is possible, in part, because of Grand Rapids' Pitch and Highlight Night. Just like Safe Haven Ministries, organizations are able to pitch their ideas on how they think violence can best be reduced in the community.

“The beauty of Pitch Night is that it connects ideas and resources together,” Verwys said.

When investment is made towards one idea, it carries to the next idea. “We had no idea that six years later we would be able to leverage that collective spirit into, really, millions of dollars of new investment in anti-trafficking work in our county,” Verwys said.

This year's Pitch and Highlight Night will take place on Oct. 29 at GRPS University at 6 p.m., but pitches are due Oct. 21.

For more information on Pitch and Highlight Night, click here.

For more information on Safe Haven Ministries, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube