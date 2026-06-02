GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is partnering with the RX Kids-Kent County program to provide direct cash payments to expecting and new mothers — the first time the program has come to the city.

Expecting mothers will receive a one-time payment of $1,500 during pregnancy, followed by $500 per month for up to six months after childbirth. The city says the money can go toward rent, utilities, food, transportation, childcare, diapers, or other family needs.

The city committed $150,000 to match the state's contribution of $2.6 million.

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The program first launched in Flint following the city's water crisis. A September 2025 report from the Vehicle City showed the program reduced preterm births by 18%, reduced low birthweight births by 27%, and nearly eliminated evictions among participating families.

Rx Kids to offer some Grand Rapids families cash payments

"We see the evidence-based research for the outcomes, and that's what we're interested in: to see what kind of outcomes we can have in our community that really impact neighborhoods," Grand Rapids Senior Managing Director of Community Services Connie Bohatch said.

To qualify, residents must live within the 49507 ZIP code. Applications open in July, and the program runs through 2029.

Apply here.

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