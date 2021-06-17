Rotary Club of Grand Rapids offers $100K grants to local nonprofits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids Charities Foundation is offering local nonprofits a chance to apply for up to $100,000 in grants, the nonprofit tells us.

Applicants are asked to submit a proposal summary, activities, project cost and a statement describing how their projects will impact the community.

The Rotary says the following criteria may qualify for grant allocation:

Peace and conflict prevention & resolution

Water and sanitation

Economic and community development

Disease prevention and treatment

Basic education and literacy

Maternal and child health

The environment

"Rotary stands with our community to address common goals in ways that are inclusive and equitable through volunteerism, service and resources,” says Rotarian Derek Aten. “Our goal with this major grant is to make a significant difference in our community."

Qualified nonprofits are asked to submit their applications before July 15 online, by email or by mail to:

Community Impact Grant Rotary Club of Grand Rapids Charities Foundation 1345 Monroe Ave., NW, Suite 307

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

