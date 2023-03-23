Ronald McDonald House launches fundraiser to expand GR location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ronald McDonald House (RMH) announced Thursday it plans to launch a $2 million fundraising campaign to renovate and expand its Hospitality House in Grand Rapids.

The House, located on Cedar Street, will add eight new private rooms — for a total of 25 — and refurbish its laundry, dining and kitchen areas, RMH tells us.

We’re told the playground will also be renovated.

“Since our founding over thirty years ago, we’ve helped over 10,000 families at the House. Unfortunately, due to lack of space, we’ve also had to turn away another 5,000 families,” says Co-Chair Andrew Grashuis. “As Grand Rapids’ medical reputation has grown, so has the demand for space at the House. We’re incredibly proud that we can take the burden off of families that have to travel to Grand Rapids for medical care for their children.”

RMH adds they have already received support from nearby hospitals, businesses and community members.

Construction is expected to begin later in the year.

“If we can provide a nice, safe place to stay, good meals, and a place for respite during a time of high stress for parents, we know we’re doing good and valuable work,” Grashuis adds.

Visit RMH’s website to make a donation.

