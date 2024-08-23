ROLL OUT THE BARREL: Polish Dozynki Festival kicks off in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Polish Heritage Society's Polish Dozynki Festival kicks off Friday, August 23 at Calder Plaza!

New this year to the festival will be Diamond Street Hall serving up Polish food, including their Diamond Dogs. Frank-N-Swine, Big Mike's Kettle Corn among other vendors will also be there.

On Saturday at 2:30 p.m. the West Catholic Robotics Team will demonstrate their award-winning tech with hands-on opportunities for kids.

From 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm Maria Bereza will show you the art of Pisanki— a traditional Eastern European egg decorating technique!

Family band, BOX-ON hits the stage Saturday, playing their version of "high-energy" polka music to get you up and dancing.

To go along with all the food and polka, popular Polish Cookbook author and blogger, Anna Hurning (Polish Your Kitchen) will join the festivities.

Put on your dancing shoes and bring your appetite, the Polish Dozynki Festival runs through Sunday, August 25!

