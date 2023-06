GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Rock the Block Street Festival is returning to Grand Rapids June 10th.

The day is filled with live arts and entertainment, tasty multi-cultural cuisine, community resources and shopping from a variety of vendors.

FOX 17 is proud to team up with LINC Up for the event.

The event will happen Saturday along Madison Ave. between Hall and Oakdale from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information about LINC Up, to volunteer, and Rock the Block, click here.