GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery has revealed the design for its 2022 corn maze!

The design is of none other than the winery’s own Big Apple.

The Big Apple has been a staple of Robinette’s since 1973, the Grand Rapids business tells us.

The nine-foot-tall apple can be found in the picnic area.

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube