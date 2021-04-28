Robinette's offering Mother's Day gift bag options

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery has a special offer for patrons ahead of Mother’s Day this year!
We’re told Robinette’s has Mother’s Day gift bags priced at $13. The Grand Rapids staple says these bags include Chicago-style popcorn, chocolates, cheese, sausage, and a Rice Krispie on a stick.
They say wine can be added for $27; however, patrons must be at least 21 to order.
Robinette’s says orders can be placed now and may be picked up at their winery between noon and 5 p.m. on May 7 and May 8.
