Roberto Clemente Park in Grand Rapids wins design award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids park has received a 2021-22 Park Design award thanks to some renovations that were made last year.

Roberto Clemente Park received the award, which the Michigan Recreation & Park Association presents annually based on a project's purpose, local significance, innovation, aesthetic quality, and functionality.

The park underwent major renovations last year thanks to a $242,500 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund, approximately $951,500 from the City’s 2013 parks millage, and $300,000 from the City’s Environmental Services Department.

The renovations included a new outdoor discovery area, more accessible pathways, a new picnic shelter and restrooms, plus new amenities for visitors like benches, bike racks, and picnic tables.

The park also got new infrastructure to educate visitors about the impact of stormwater on the environment.