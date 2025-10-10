Roar of the Crowd: West Michigan sports bars prepare for Tigers do-or-die game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Detroit Tigers are in a do-or-die game Friday night against the Seattle Mariners in game five of the American League Divisional Series, with the winner securing their spot in the American League Championship Series. One step closer to the World Series.

FOX17

It's a big deal for Tigers fans, especially considering the team has not been to an ALCS since their 2013 loss to the Boston Red Sox. For fans who want to experience the next best thing to being at the game, there are plenty of options for you to watch the game around West Michigan.

I spent Friday morning at Big E's Sports Grill, East Beltline location in Grand Rapids, where they expect a big turnout for the big game.

Remember you can watch the game on FOX 17 Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 p.m.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube