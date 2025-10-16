ROAD CLOSURES: Grand Rapids Marathon returns downtown Sunday with new start and finish line

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready, runners and non-runners, because the 22nd Grand Rapids Marathon is back this Sunday, October 19.

An important change this year, the starting and finish line is now near the GVSU Pew Campus and Blue Bridge, due to construction for the new downtown soccer stadium.

Packet pickup and the Expo begins on Saturday at the YMCA, and this Boston Marathon qualifier race will begin at 7:00 a.m and should last until about 3:00 p.m on Sunday. There's also a Kids Marathon happening on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.



Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Expo and Packet Pickup David D Hunting YMCA 2:30 p.m. – Grand Rapids Kids Marathon The final 1.2 miles of course. Sunday 6:00 a.m. to race time – Packet pickup 7:00 a.m. – Early start for the “Velocity Challenged” – Marathon and Half Marathon. 7:30 a.m. – MyTeam Triumph & Other Chariot racers start 7:40 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies – National Anthem – Welcome Comments 7:55 a.m -Wheelchair and Hand Cycle Division start 8:00 a.m. – Official start of Marathon, Half Marathon and ALL relay teams 8:20 a.m. – Run Thru the Rapids 10K Start 8:30 a.m. – Run Thru The Rapids 5K Start 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Runners cross the finish line. Mothers are proud. Angels rejoice.

GRAND RAPIDS MARATHON 2025 STREET CLOSURES



Winter Street between Lake Michigan Drive & Watson – 7am – 2pm

Fulton Street between Monroe & Seward 7am – 9:30am Between Street between Mt. Vernon & Seward 7am – 2pm (with course monitoring so you can still get through)

Seward Ave between Lake Michigan and Leonard 7am – 9:30am

Leonard Street between Seward & Broadway 7am – 8:30am

Broadway Ave between Leonard & Sixth 7am – 8:45am

Sixth Street between Broadway & Monroe 7am – 8:45am

Monroe Ave between Sixth & Fulton 7:30am – 9am

Watson between Winter & Front 7:30am – 2pm

Front Ave between Watson & Wealthy 7:30am – 2pm

Wealthy Street between Front & Garfield 7:30am – 2pm

Butterworth Street between the Coke Plant trailhead and Maynard 8am – 9:30am

According to the Grand Rapids Marathon's website, if you are staying downtown, you are encouraged to walk to the starting location. Below is a map of recommended parking spots, and you can find more information here.

