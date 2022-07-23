GR Police standoff is resolved peacefully

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At about 3:15 p.m., the man came out of the house peacefully and was taken into custody by Grand Rapids Police.

Police were negotiating with an "arrestable individual" inside a house on the city's southwest side Saturday afternoon.

The standoff began early Saturday afternoon when the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a home near the intersection of Indiana Avenue SW and Butterworth Street SW. Officers told FOX 17 that an "arrestable individual" refused to come out of the house and police were negotiating with that person.

Michigan State Police troopers also were at the scene.

A person who had been inside the house earlier told FOX 17 that a fight had occurred between two brothers and that one of them pulled out a knife.

FOX 17 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.