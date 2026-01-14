'Rise' and shine: Professional volleyball home opener in Grand Rapids tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Rise are back at Van Andel Arena, playing host to the Columbus Fury for their first home game of the season on Wednesday, January 14th at 7:00 PM.

Looking for their first win on the young season, the Rise (0-2) and Fury split the season series last year, with all four matches going to five sets. And Grand Rapids has a good record against Columbus when it comes to these home openers, winning a clean 3-0 sweep over the Fury in the first game played at Van Andel back in 2024.

In addition to some exciting professional volleyball, fans can expect a great atmosphere this season with several family-friendly promotion nights. Including Rise of the Wicked on Sunday, February 1st, and Barbie Night on Saturday, March 7th.

For ticket information and a look at this season's schedule, check out this link.

