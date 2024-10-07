Riding with Mrs. Parks: Grand Rapids high schoolers invited to champion change

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids high schoolers are invited to reflect on the impact of Civil Rights icon, Rosa Parks and encouraged to affect change in their own neighborhoods, starting with an essay contest.

This year's prompt: "Riding with Mrs. Parks."

The Grand Rapids Community Relations Commission (CRC) and the Office of Equity and Engagement (OEE) host the event in hopes of inspiring collaboration similar to the way Parks did with others in the Civil Rights movement.

"The Civil Rights Movement has demonstrated that a determined group of diverse individuals can affect change to better our society. Rosa Parks, in collaboration with others in the movement, championed change in our history and made our society richer as a result."

Participants should try to identify their personal goals for their community and ask themselves "If you had a chance to fight for justice alongside of Rosa Parks, what would your initiative and goals be to ensure equity and equality?”

The 1st place essay will get $500, 2nd place will get $300, and $200 will be given to 3rd place, announced at 3 p.m. on December 5 at Grand Rapids City Commission Chambers inside City Hall./

Email submissions to crc@grcity.us by October 24 to be eligible.