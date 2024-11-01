Restaurant week returns to Grand Rapids to celebrate 15 years of flavor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Restaurant Week returns on Friday, marking 15 years of culinary celebrations in Grand Rapids.

The culinary celebration is hosted by Experience Grand Rapids and runs Nov. 1 through Nov. 9 offering innovative menu items and crafted cocktails.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary, guests can vote for their favorite restaurants through the Restaurant Week GR digital pass.

Restaurant Week GR 2024 will also offer a new menu structure featuring three fixed-price options: $25, $35, and $45. Each menu will include at least two courses, allowing restaurants and chefs to showcase their creativity with unique dishes.

Diners can also earn free gifts, including tickets to the annual Wine, Beer & Food Festival, by checking in as they explore Grand Rapids' dining scene and participating restaurants.

Part of a Restaurant Week GR tradition, Experience Grand Rapids will be donating $1 from each meal check-in up to $5,000 to the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education.

Diners will also have the option to donate their earned points to the scholarship.

Those who are interested in participating in Restaurant Week 2024 can find more details and purchase a Restaurant Week GR digital pass here.