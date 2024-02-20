Report: Lack of affordable childcare costing West MI millions of dollars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The lack of affordable and accessible childcare is sidelining West Michigan workers and costing the region millions of dollars, according to a new report.

"There is a widespread, systemic lack of affordable childcare," two new reports published by Vibrant Futures and the Right Place claim. The data shows many families can't afford childcare.

"Across the board, we've got a gambit of families that are staying home, that are dropping out of the workforce. They're making decisions about what they're going to eat," Vibrant Futures CEO Chana Edmond-Verley said, adding that the situation is costing the region $279 million in missed economic opportunity.

The struggle to secure affordable childcare is something Schera Swagerty knows all too well.

"It was still paycheck to paycheck...Am I going to get formula? Am I getting food? Am I eating? No. He is eating. He needs more diapers. That was a struggle," she explained.

Swagerty says, at first, she was put on a waitlist for childcare when her son Maxton was born.

"I only have one kid and everyone I know has multiple kids, so I couldn't even imagine having to look for childcare for two or more kids, like, that would be astronomical," she said.

Ultimately, it was worth the wait for Swagerty.

"When you have that energy, you have that safety net. You have that security where you know your child is going to somewhere that is worth you time, and you don't have to worry about it," she explained. "You can put the energy that you need into your job. You can complete your tasks, you can prioritize correctly, and you're giving 100% there, but then you also can come back home and give 100% when you go have your child."

There are efforts to combat the ongoing childcare crisis, like MI Tri-Share. Through this program, an employee, their employer and the state split the cost of childcare three ways.

Cascade Engineering Chief Administrative Officer Kenyatta Brame says his company is participating in the program.

"We're in a war for talent," he said. "Everything we do that helps save a good employee is beneficial to us as an organization. We want the Grand Rapids community to be successful. We have employees, or the general workforce, [who] can't get to work because of childcare. We can't make our parts. We can't sell our parts. We can't be successful if people can't come to work."

Vibrant Futures hopes these reports will further sound the alarm and help facilitate a solution.

"The study is accurate. America, Grand Rapids, Michigan, we need help. We need assistance. Something has to change," Swagerty added.

If you need help with childcare, or want to view the full reports, click here.

