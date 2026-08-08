GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new report shows Canadian wildfire smoke in July cost the state billions of dollars, and now the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association (MRLA) is calling on the state legislature for help.

WATCH: Report: Canadian wildfire smoke costs the state $4 billion

Report: Canadian wildfire smoke costs the state $4 billion

The report from the Anderson Economic group claims Michigan lost $4 billion in earnings across industries from the fires in 2026 alone.

Jack Trebtoske of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association said the timing of the smoke made the financial hit especially severe.

"You think about the impact that these wildfires had on a business that's entirely based outside, that's a lot of lost revenue," Trebtoske said.

A study conducted by the state in 2024 shows 131.2 million visitors traveled to Michigan that year, spending $30.7 billion on food, lodging and attractions.

Dave Lorenz, executive director of the West Michigan Tourist Association, said Grand Rapids and the surrounding region rely heavily on summer visitors, and he said the smoke drove many of them away.

"People would be surprised. Grand Rapids is also a big summer destination. This problem that we had with all this smoke, really did deter people from traveling," Lorenz said.

Lorenz said local businesses reported a wave of last-minute cancellations tied directly to the smoke.

"They had so many people just call them last-minute calls, saying we're canceling. We hear about the smoke," Lorenz said.

MRLA is asking lawmakers for an additional $3 million for the Pure Michigan campaign to help offset the losses. The request comes after the state's latest budget cut millions of dollars from the program.

Trebtoske said the Pure Michigan campaign is the right vehicle to help the industry recover.

"Every business in Michigan felt this, and and that's why we feel that Pure Michigan is the right avenue to recoup those losses," Trebtoske said.

Lorenz said protecting Michigan's image as a clean, desirable destination is critical for the long-term health of the tourism industry.

"If people start to think that Michigan is a place that's full of pollution, like we once were years ago, people will not want to come here. They won't see us as that pristine, pure Michigan that we truly are. We need to keep that positive perception going," Lorenz said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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